Kwankwaso breaks silence on Ganduje, 2023, Supreme Court Kano verdict
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies would regret their comments and actions by 2023.Ganduje and former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, had attacked Kwankwaso ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


The News:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said the greed of his predecessor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has no equal.
How Kwankwaso is planning to return to APC to contest for 2023 presidency revealed The Giant:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said his predecessor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as a selfish and clueless politician who believes he knows everything in politics.Ganduje, who was Kwankwaso’s deputy between 2011-2015, alleged that his former ...
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog “You will regret at the end of your tenure”—kwankwaso to Ganduje Engineer Rabiú Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his allies will definitely regret at the end of their second tenure.


