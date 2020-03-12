

News at a Glance



Kwankwaso issued Sanusi four queries while as governor – Ganduje’s aide reveals Nigerian Eye - Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said deposed Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was issued queries by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso while in office.Ganduje’s aide said this while responding to a statement ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



