

News at a Glance



Kwara APC Elders Sue for Peace over Ile Arugbo Demolition This Day - Hammed Shittu in Ilorin Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Friday sued for lasting peace between Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Saraki family over Ile Arugbo crisis.



News Credibility Score: 95%



