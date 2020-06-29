Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kwara Basketball Association mourns Ajanah
News photo NNN  - The Kwara Basketball Association has mourned the death of Kogi Chief Judge(CJ), Justice Nasiru Ajanah, who died on Sunday morning in Abuja after a brief illness.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Kogi CJ Ajanah dies of COVID-19… Buhari, Bello, others mourn Blueprint:
Chief Judge of Kogi state, Nasir Ajanah, has died from suspected COVID-19 complications. It was learnt that Ajanah died shortly after being moved from Lokoja to the isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja. Ajanah, who is an accomplished judge died at the ...


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 49 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 49 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 56 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 59 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info