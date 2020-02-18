

News at a Glance



Kwara Government Sacks Teacher For Leading Protest Sahara Reporters - The Kwara State Government has sacked a teacher of Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oke-Suna, Ilorin, Sanni Rufai, for leading a protest. Rufai had led a protest against the disengagement of OND and HND holders by the Kwara State Government. In ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



