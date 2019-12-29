

News at a Glance



Kwara Governor, Abdulrasaq has crossed the line ― Saraki Vanguard News - Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has stated that Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has crossed the line of decency with his recent efforts to erase the legacies of his (Saraki’s) late father, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.



News Credibility Score: 95%



