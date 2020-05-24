Kwara govt appoints Adewumi as KWASU’s Chancellor Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Kwara govt appoints Adewumi as KWASU’s Chancellor The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the appointment of Dr Thomas Adewumi, a renowned educationist, as the Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), ...



News Credibility Score: 95%