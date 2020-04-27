

Kyari Ibrahim El-Kanemi is dead See Naija - Borno State first-class monarch, Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibrahim El-Kanemi is dead. He died on Monday afternoon at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). This was disclosed by the Borno State, Commissioner for Information, Babakura ...



