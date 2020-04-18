Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kyari’s burial: Presidency clears air on video of man dumping his PPE
Olisa TV  - In the aftermath of a viral video of a man pulling off and dumping his Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, used during the burial of Abba Kyari at the cemetery today, the presidency has moved to calm the anxieties of Nigerians on social media.

4 hours ago
