Kyrgyz vice PM praises Chinese medical team’s contribution to fight against COVID-19 NNN - The Chinese medical team, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 20, has made important contributions to the host country’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova said on Sunday. At an awarding ceremony, Ismailova expressed ...



