

News at a Glance



LASBCA SEALS DISTRESSED BUILDING ON LAGOS ISLAND Lagos State Govt. - The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), on Sunday, sealed a four-storey building with visible signs of distress at 17, Obadina Street, Lagos Island. The General Manager of the Agency, Engr. Biola Kosegbe, stated that the Agency, acting on a ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



