LASG warns hospitals against rejection of gunshot victims
PM News  - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration has warned all health care providers, including public and private health facilities operating in Lagos State to stop the trend of rejecting gunshot victims on the excuse of requiring a police report.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Pulse Nigeria:
The state government maintains that human lives should be top-notch priority, irrespective of any circumstance.
The Citizen:
The Lagos State Government has strongly appealed to all health care providers, including public and private health facilities operating in the State to stop the trend of rejecting gunshot victims and other trauma patients on the excuse ...
News Break:
Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has appealed to all healthcare providers in the state, both public and private, to stop rejecting gunshot victims and other trauma patients on the excuse of requiring a police report or provision ...
Stop rejecting gunshot, trauma victims, Lagos warns hospitals Instablog 9ja:
The Lagos State Government has appealed to all healthcare providers in the state, both public and private, to stop rejecting gunshot victims and other trauma patients on the excuse of requiring a police report or the need to provide evidence of funds ...


