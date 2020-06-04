Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LASU student in viral video kissing his baby sister will be made to face the law- NHRC boss, Tony Ojukwu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, has said that the final student of the Lagos State University LASU, Adeyeye Babatunde, seen in a viral video inappropriately kissing his baby sister, will be made to face ...

5 hours ago
Gistvile:
Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, has said that…
Tori News:
A student of Lagos State University seen kissing his little sister may end up in serious trouble.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Babatunde Adeyeye will be made to face the law over a viral video on social media which showed him kissing his toddler sister. This was disclosed by Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC. This is despite an ...


