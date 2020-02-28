Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


LASUTH Says Ready to Assist in Curtailing Spread of COVID-19, Says  CMD
Metro Watch  - By Oluwafunke Ishola  The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) says it is fully prepared to collaborate with the State Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus outbreak which has been confirmed in the state. Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Paul Enenche: Coronavirus has no place in Nigeria - Today, 2 hours ago
2 Oshiomhole, Tinubu, Akande are impostors, not APC leaders – Buba Galadima - The Herald, 2 hours ago
3 Rivers is a one party state, just PDP —Wike - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 BENUE: Ortom orders Livestock Guards to impound cattle grazing in the open - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus in Nigeria: Italy-based Nigerian footballer catches disease - See Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Anambra APC lauds President Buhari’s infrastructural development in South East - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Market Participants Trade Three Deals on NASD Exchange - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari suspends Dokubo as coordinator of amnesty programme - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Notorious physically-challenged thief apprehended in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Laura Ikeji welcomes 2nd child with husband - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info