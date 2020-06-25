Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LAWMA Sweepers dump their Uniform to protest 3 months unpaid salary
Highway Sweepers working under contract for the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) have dumped their uniforms and started a strike action over 3 months salary arrears.

2 days ago
