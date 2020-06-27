Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LOCKDOWN EASE: Abuja Airport Reopens
News photo City People Magazine  - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, reopened with limited service after nearly three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

FG reopens Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport MetroStar Nigeria:
After three months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government on Saturday reopened Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for limited service, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
Airports are about 90% ready for reopening- Minsiter of Aviation, Hadi Sirika Olajide TV:
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says airports in Nigeria are 90% ready for reopening.
Abuja airport 90% complete, ready to resume operations, says Minister iBrand TV:
The Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Siriki, on Saturday, said the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, is 90 per cent completed and ready to reopen for business with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.


