Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


LUTH should be the ones explaining why former beauty queen Nneka died not me - Plastic surgeon, Dr Anu defends herself (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Self-acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr Anu has defended herself after being called out over alleged botched surgeries she conducted and death of former beauty queen, Onwuzuligbo Miriam Nneka. Dr Anu who lashed out at those calling her out, stated that she ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 #AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
2 Senate to write Buhari over appointment of dead lawmaker to FCC board - NGG, 5 hours ago
3 19 Nigerians Killed During Lockdown – Amnesty International - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
4 Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor, dies of cancer at 67 - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
5 Russian COVID-19 cases top 100,000, death toll over 1,000 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 Pressure mounts on Biden to address sexual assault claim - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
7 Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Thursday morning - Velox News, 5 hours ago
8 I Wasn’t Raised To Look Away When Others Need My Help – Nollywood Actor - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 Kano contniues to record death of high profile personalities - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Pompeo says no sight of North Korea’s Kim, real risk of famine in country - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info