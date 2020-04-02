

News at a Glance



LaLiga Santander Fest Raises Total Of €1,003,532 For Fight Against Covid-19 Complete Sports - LaLiga Santander Fest – the macro-concert organised by LaLiga, Santander Bank, Universal Music and GTS in collaboration with other LaLiga sponsors, which took place on Saturday 28 March and featured a group of musicians and footballers who had never ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



