

News at a Glance



Labour unions beg Kwara governor to 0pay N30,000 minimum wage The Citizen - The Joint Kwara Labour Congress; a coalition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council, has appealed to the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to sign the N30, 000



News Credibility Score: 41%



