Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ladies, becoming a wife is more important than becoming a CBN governor – Adamu Garba
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Ladies, becoming a wife is more important than becoming a CBN governor – Adamu Garba

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Cure Has Been Found, Patient Shows Tremendous Improvement - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Okada Ban: Gokada Reportedly Sacks Employees In Lagos - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Refugee Boy Desperate To Enter UK Straps Himself Under British Courier's Van After His Parents Were Killed In Dafur (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 Police, Air Force Officers Take Over MMIA Toll Gate - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 18 States Worse Hit By Poverty – AfDB - Economic Confidential, 2 hours ago
6 Obasanjo, Jonathan, Patience join world leaders on peace talks - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Kaduna Commissions Pilgrims’ Facility - This Day, 2 hours ago
8 China admits 'shortcomings and deficiencies' over Coronavirus - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Police, Air Force take over MMIA toll gate - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
10 Ex-President Arap Moi is dead - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info