Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lady Gaga’s Dad Slammed Over Restaurant’s GoFundMe Campaign Amid COVID-19 Shutdown – Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Fuze  - Lady Gaga's father was in hot water for a GoFundMe campaign for his restaurant staff.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 ATMs, e-payment platforms will be functional during lockdown – FG - Head Topics, 4 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: Panicky Edo residents demand bailout - The Point, 4 hours ago
3 Prince Charles out of self-isolation as he recovers from coronavirus - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 My name was announced as a confirmed case of coronavirus without my knowledge – Alleged case of coronavirus in Benue cries out - Naija Ray, 4 hours ago
5 The Aftermath of the COVID-19 and lockdown order - Jkcyno's Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Global cases of COVID-19 exceed 700,000 - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
7 D’Banj Celebrates Wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow With The Sweetest Words On Her Birthday - Too Xclusive, 5 hours ago
8 AMAC closes market in FCT - Nigerian Pilot, 5 hours ago
9 Tania Omotayo Celebrates Daughter Sarai As She Turns 1 - KOKO TV Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Buhari’s lockdown orders, outside his constitutional powers – Dino Melaye - See Naija, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info