News at a Glance

Lady Says Bbnaija’s Mercy Eke Is Her Exact Look Alike, Wishes To Meet Her Someday (Photos) Naija Diary - A Nigerian lady identified as Roseline Ochanyakun has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has the same facial appearance as the reality star, Mercy Eke. Sharing photos of herself and Mercy Eke, the lady expressed her desire to meet with her look- ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



