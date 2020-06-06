Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady calls out Nigerian indigenous musician Zoro for allegedly raping her
News photo Luci Post  - Following the rape and murder of Vera Omozuwa, a 100 level microbiology student of the University of Benin inside a church on the varsity’s premises, many people have seized the opportunity to share their...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian indigenous rapper Zoro Swagbag has joined the league of celebrities accused of raping ladies as he gets called out on Instagram. @mystic_sweetness took to her IG page, tagging him official handle to allege that Zoro raped her back in 2015.
Lady reveals how Igbo rapper Zoro raped her [PHOTOS] Top Naija:
Rising Nigerian rap artiste, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, widely known as Zoro has joined the long list of accused rapists in Nigeria. This is coming after a lady took to microblogging platform, Twitter to accuse him of raping her.
Jaguda.com:
The past week has witnessed a surge in rape stories and reportage even as top Nigerian artistes get called out for being rapists. The latest music star to be called out is indigenous rapper Zoro was recently accused of being a rapist by a victim.
Lady accuses singer Zoro of raping her – See details Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady accuses singer Zoro of raping her – See details A lady simply identified as Crystal has called out singer Zoro for allegedly raping her in 2015.
Nesco Media:
A lady has taken to her Instagram page to accuse popular Nigerian indigenous musician, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, known by his stagename, Zoro, of raping her in 2015.
Gistvile:
A lady has taken to her Instagram page to accuse indigenous rapper, Zoro, of…


