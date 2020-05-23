

News at a Glance



Lady confronts man picking her used sanitary pads from waste bin in Abuja (Video) Ofofo - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lady confronts man picking her used sanitary pads from waste bin in Abuja (Video) A lady was shocked to find a young man picking out her used sanitary pads from her waste bin in Abuja and immediately confronted him for it.



News Credibility Score: 21%



