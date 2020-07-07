Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lady cries out as nursing mother leaves her baby with her and disappears
News photo Sleek Gist  - A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has appealed to a mother to come back and take her child after leaving ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

“Please come and carry your baby” – Lady calls out for help after a nursing mother left her baby with her and disappeared The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A Nigerian lady identified simply as Deborah has appealed to a mother to come and take custody of her baby after leaving her behind in a church.
Video: Lady cries out as nursing mother leaves her baby with her and disappears Within Nigeria:
A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has taken to social media to reach out to a mother who left her baby in church and absconded.
Lady Cries Out As Nursing Mother Leaves Her Baby With Her And Disappears (Video) I Don Sabi:
A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah on Twitter has cried out after a mum left her baby with her and
“Mummy please come and carry your beautiful baby” – Lady cries out as nursing mother leaves her baby with her and disappears (Video) Juicy Gossips:
A Nigerian lady identified asDeborahhas appealed to a mother to come back and take custody of her child after leaving her behind in church.


   More Picks
1 President Buhari suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu - News Of Nigeria, 44 mins ago
2 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 48 mins ago
3 Nigerians React To Suspension Of Ibrahim Magu By President Buhari - Naija Loaded, 54 mins ago
4 President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu - Base Naija, 1 hour ago
5 Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids - Oak TV, 1 hour ago
6 10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman - Naija News, 1 hour ago
7 Randy lecturers risk 14 years imprisonment - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
8 Just In!! Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC boss - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
9 Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Invoice To Punish Randy Lecturers - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
10 Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info