Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Lady cries out as nursing mother leaves her baby with her and disappears
Sleek Gist
- A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has appealed to a mother to come back and take her child after leaving ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A Nigerian lady identified simply as Deborah has appealed to a mother to come and take custody of her baby after leaving her behind in a church.
Within Nigeria:
A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah has taken to social media to reach out to a mother who left her baby in church and absconded.
I Don Sabi:
A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah on Twitter has cried out after a mum left her baby with her and
Juicy Gossips:
A Nigerian lady identified asDeborahhas appealed to a mother to come back and take custody of her child after leaving her behind in church.
More Picks
1
President Buhari suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
News Of Nigeria,
44 mins ago
2
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
48 mins ago
3
Nigerians React To Suspension Of Ibrahim Magu By President Buhari -
Naija Loaded,
54 mins ago
4
President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu -
Base Naija,
1 hour ago
5
Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids -
Oak TV,
1 hour ago
6
10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman -
Naija News,
1 hour ago
7
Randy lecturers risk 14 years imprisonment -
The Eagle Online,
1 hour ago
8
Just In!! Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC boss -
FL Vibe,
1 hour ago
9
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Invoice To Punish Randy Lecturers -
Naija on Point,
2 hours ago
10
Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...