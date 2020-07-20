Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady cries out for justice after her brother suffered a fatal occupational accident (Graphic)
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - A lady has demanded for justice for her brother who died as a result of an occupational accident. According to the lady, her brother who is a graduate had gone to work in the company which is now trying to cover up the incident that led to his death.

4 hours ago
Woman Cries Out For Justice After Her Brother Suffered A Horrific Accident At Work (Graphic Photos) Naija Loaded:
