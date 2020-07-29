Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady gang-raped by One Million Boys in Ikorodu
News photo Naija Log  - The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang, One million Boys, for gang-raping a lady.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


