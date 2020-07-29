Post News
News at a Glance
Lady gang-raped by One Million Boys in Ikorodu
Naija Log
- The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang, One million Boys, for gang-raping a lady.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA – Three men who gang raped a lady at Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State have been arrested by men of the police command.
Naija Loaded:
The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang, One million Boys, for allegedly gang-raping a lady.
Page One:
The Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang,...
Nigerian Eye:
The Ogun State Police Command has detained three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang, One million Boys, for gang-raping a lady.The suspects — Sola Olaoluwa, Ibrahim Kehinde and Lukman Banjoko — were reported to have committed the act with ...
Pulse Nigeria:
The Police Command in Ogun has arrested three of the five men who allegedly gang raped a lady (name withheld) on Thursday at Ogijo area of Sagamu council area.
Kanyi Daily:
Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang called One million Boys, for allegedly gang-raping a lady at Ogijo area of the state.
People n Politics:
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious criminal gang, One million Boys, for gang-raping a lady.
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA – Three men who gang raped a lady at Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun [...]
Infotrust News:
Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men out of the five that gang raped a lady (Name withheld) on July 23, 2020.This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday. Oyeyemi ...
Naija on Point:
The cultists had been arrested for sexually abusing a girl in Ogun Three suspected members of a infamous prison gang, A million Boys, have been apprehended by the police in Ogun state for allegedly gang-raping a girl.
Tori News:
Luck has ran out on three boys who sexually assaulted a woman using a toy gun in Ogun state.
More Picks
1
Court remands student for sodomising woman -
Phenomenal,
1 hour ago
2
Jubilation As Senator Shares 55 Cars, 96 Motorcycles, 83 Keke In Bauchi To Empower Youths (Photos) -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
3
Ex-Governor, Ibori Who Was Jailed For Corruption In UK Appointed Patron Of Former Governors Forum -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
4
Georgina Onuoha reacts after being called out for not supporting Nigerian-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel -
Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Madonna’s Instagram post flagged for ‘misinformation’ after she shared video of doctor who said she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
6
Pastor called out for his message tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven” -
Velox News,
1 hour ago
7
PDP shifts primaries in four troubled states -
Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
8
Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
9
How to Access CBN Non-Interest Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS Loan) -
Financial Watch,
5 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria records 624 new cases -
Oyo Gist,
6 hours ago
