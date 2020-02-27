Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lafia Specialist hospital gets accreditation for residency in Obstetrics, Gynaecology-CMD
Daily Times  - Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia says the hospital has been given accreditation for residency on Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Ikrama made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Friday ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 WHO says coronavirus outbreak ‘getting bigger’, warns of spread worldwide - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Kenya’s High Court Suspends Flights From China Over Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Katsina Police command arrest corps member who allegedly r.a.p.e.d JSS1 female student - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: WHO commends Nigeria’s effort on response - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Anxiety In Edo Over Coronavirus Detection As Screening Begins At Benin Airport - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: We Will Ban Public Gatherings if Cases Escalate – Governor Sanwo-Olu - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 New Video: Praiz – Madu - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
8 Why we dumped SDP, APC for PDP – SDP Gubernatorial candidate, Adamu Jumbo - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
9 Actress Cossy Orjiakor undergoes another plastic surgery (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
10 Four Corpses Found in Taraba Kidnappers’ Den - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
