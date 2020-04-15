Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#LagoaUnrest: One dies as hoodlums attack Lagos communities
Naija Log  - A yet-to-be-identified person has been killed during a clash between hoodlums from the Aboru and Mosan in the Oke-Odo and Ipaja areas

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 California will pay illegal immigrants not included in coronavirus stimulus - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
2 Real estate best under Trump — Kanye West backs Trump for re-election - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
3 FG excludes Lagos, Borno, Delta from cash transfer as North West gets biggest share - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 #LagoaUnrest: One dies as hoodlums attack Lagos communities - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
5 Lockdown: We Will Deal With Any Officers Who Extort Money — Police AIG - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Kano records first Coronavirus death - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria recording extra-judicial deaths more than coronavirus deaths – NHRC - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has COVID-19, 'Just Breaks My Heart' - Emperor Gist, 6 hours ago
9 World leaders build $8trn war chest against COVID-19 - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 COVID-19: UK to begin evacuation of nationals from Nigeria - Wotzup NG, 6 hours ago
