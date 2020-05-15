

News at a Glance



Lagos APC Ohanaeze Ndigbo picks Idimogu as new Apex Leader Online Nigeria - By Olanrewaju Adesanya The lawmaker representing OshodiIsolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu, emerged as the new Lagos Apex Leader of Igbos in All Progressives Congress (APC). Idimogu, who is the Chairman House ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



