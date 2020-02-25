

News at a Glance



Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun Sahara Reporters - The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa TWITTERLSHA The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that it would not go back on the implementation of Amotekun security ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



