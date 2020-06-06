Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos Assembly spent N80m to train wives of lawmakers in Dubai – Speaker
The News  - The Lagos House of Assembly spent N80 million for training of the wives of 20 members in Dubai, the Speaker Mudahiru Obasa said on Saturday.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Reports that I won’t seek re-election in 2023 ‘half-truth’ —Gov Sule - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
5 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
10 How Dangote, Oba of Benin, others failed to reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole – Osunbor - Mega News, 3 hours ago
