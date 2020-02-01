Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lagos: Danfo drivers cash in on Okada ban, hike fare
News photo Vanguard News  - The Lagos State Government on Monday announced plans to commence total enforcement of the 2012 state Traffic Law on activities of motorcyclists, popularly called Okada and tricycles, called “Keke Marwa” on restricted routes and bridges.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram: Gory moment terrorist group beheads Adamawa CAN chairman (Graphic Video) - 1st for Credible News, 55 mins ago
2 Stop Putting These 5 Things On Your CV When Applying For A Job - Brainnews Radio, 56 mins ago
3 A Deadly Influenza Virus Is Spreading Across America, 15 Million People Infected - Edujandon, 58 mins ago
4 Davido, Chioma And Their Son Off To Dubai For His Elder Brother’s Wedding - Edujandon, 1 hour ago
5 VIDEO: Hausa riders in truckloads of okada move out of Lagos, leave Lagosians trekking - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Horrific footage of a yelping dog being barbecued alive at a Chinese market (video) - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Amotekun: Biafra Security Service back in full force – Nnamdi Kanu - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
8 Maryam Sanda would have been spared, if… – Senate President - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
9 House Leadership Crisis: PDP cautions Speaker Gbajabiamila - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 Rep member, Onyejeocha, pays over N12m WAEC fees for constituents - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info