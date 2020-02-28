Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
YouTube:
Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire says the first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos, during a press conference in Abuja.
CNN Africa:
An Italian citizen who traveled to Lagos, Nigeria's economic nerve center, is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in sub Saharan Africa, according to the country's Health Ministry.
Vanguard News:
FOLLOWING the outbreak of dreaded Coronavirus disease also known as Convid 19 in Lagos, the Delta State Government, yesterday said it has placed all health-related institutions and disease control mechanisms on red alert in readiness for any possible ...
Sahara Reporters:
The Nigerian Government has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country.The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made the revelation on Friday morning.In a statement, the agency said,"The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a Coronavirus ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A faint picture of the Italian man being treated for Coronavirus at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos where he is being isolated, has been shared online by the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Professor Abayomi ...
Daily Times:
Edo Ministry of Health says an emergency operation centre in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital has been activated for treatment of both coronavirus and lassa fever cases.
The Guardian:
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the state Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi as a Federal Commissioner
News 1130:
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s health authorities have reported the country’s first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed case of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa. The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, said ...
Naija Loaded:
According to Leadership, as Nigeria confirmed first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, the Federal Ministry of Health said it has already started working to identify all...
Ripples:
The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, and the state’s commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi seems to be on different pages concerning how prepared the state is to handle any outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
The Herald:
Dr Bashir Bello, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, says the state government is on high level of preparedness for any possible outbreak of coronavirus
Signal:
The Italian man infected with coronavirus has attempted to break out of the Coronavirus Lagos Isolation Centre over the ill-equipped..
Encomium Magazine:
Following the confirmation of one case of the Coronavirus disease (Covid19) in Lagos by the Minister for Health, Dr. …
GY Online NG:
What Is CoronaVirus? It’s no more news that Coronavirus has hit Nigeria, as the country’s financial hub health center confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Lagos. The case is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in ...
PM News:
A 44-year-old Italian who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos on Friday was angry and attempted to escape from the isolation center where he was being quarantined.
Today:
Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, has disclosed that the state government is on a high level of preparedness for any possible outbreak of coronavirus in the state.
Nigerian Eye:
The Kaduna state government has set up an emergency operation centre (EOC) in response to a case of coronavirus recorded in the country on Friday.The case is that of an Italian citizen who came into the country from Milan, Italy, on February 25.In a ...
Daily Nigerian:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The first case of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, the State Government confirmed early Friday morning. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement said Lagos State has confirmed its first case of ...
The News Guru:
The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement early Friday morning said the government had reported the development to the ...
The News:
Ogun Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that the Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos on Friday morning had also visited
News Diary Online:
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Friday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in Lagos, saying it was brought [...]
The Giant:
Following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the country, the Lagos State Government has outlined measures Nigerians should take to take care of their health and protect themselves and their families.While confirming the ...
Reporters Wall:
The confirmation of an index case of coronavirus in Lagos State by the Health Minister, More
