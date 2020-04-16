

Lagos Gov’t Discovers 119 People With COVID-19 Symptoms During House-to-House Raids The Trent - Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State commissioner for health, has said that a total of 119 people with COVID-19 symptoms has been identified in the state following a house to house search. Abayomi made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



