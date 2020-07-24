Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lagos Govt Seals 13 Banks, 30 Buildings On Airport Road, Gives Reason
Naija Loaded
- The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 43 buildings on Airport Road. The Commissioner of the ministry , Dr Idris Salako, while supervising the exercise, said the buildings were sealed for violating the physical ...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 43 buildings on Airport Road.The Commissioner of the ministry , Dr Idris Salako, while supervising the exercise, said the buildings were sealed for violating the physical ...
Lagos Television:
The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 43 structures on Airport Road, including 13 banks and 13 hotels for violating the Physical Planning Law of the State. Speaking during the sealing of the erring facilities on ...
Phenomenal:
The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development says it has sealed 43 buildings on Airport Road for violating the physical planning laws.
Maritime First Newspaper:
…Salako counsels property buyers, renters to always ascertain Certificate of Fitness for habitation The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development says it has sealed 43 buildings on Airport Road for violating the physical planning ...
