Lagos Okada/Keke ban: 3 videos that will shock you
PM News  - Since 1 February when the Lagos State Government ban on Okada and Tricycles on major highways and bridges took effect, some Nigerians have criticised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the decision.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

News Break:
Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy has reacted to the ban of okada and keke operations in some parts of Lagos State. The ‘Area Fada’, who commended the move, said he is in full support of the action of Lagos State government, adding that new crop ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Charly Boy, the godfather of Okada riders in Nigeria has supported the okadakeke ban in some areas in Lagos. According to him, the ban in particular is for the good of the people, as security should utmost, He made some very shocking revelations...
Fresh News:
Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, the godfather of Okada riders in Nigeria has spoken about the ban of Okada and tricycles in Lagos. He disowns the present crop of riders and says he is in full support of the action of Lagos State government.


