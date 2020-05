News at a Glance



Lagos Speaker threatens Sowore with N1bn libel suit Within Nigeria - The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has, through his lawyer, Lawal Pedro, written a pre-litigation letter to Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news medium, SaharaReporters, over an alleged defamatory report.



News Credibility Score: 21%