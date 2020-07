News at a Glance



Lagos State Govt to Reopen Schools Yawnaija - Lagos State Government says schools will reopen for graduating students in primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3 on Monday, August 3, 2020. Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3.



