News at a Glance
Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge To Be Shut Down For Six Months
Ono Bello
- The Federal Government has announced the shut down of the popular Third Mainland Bridge located in Lagos State for six months starting from Friday, July 24.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state will be closed for a period of six months to undergo repairs. the Federal Ministry of Works has said.
Olu Famous:
The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24.This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola.According to him, consultations are ongoing for another phase ...
The Street Journal:
The Federal Ministry of Works has revealed that it will be closing the third mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months effective July 24.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Federal Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24. This was confirmed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola. According to him, consultations ...
News Break:
The federal government has said the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for six months, beginning from July 24.
The Genius Media:
The Federal Government is set to shut the 3rd Mainland Bridge for 6 Months starting from Friday, July 24.
GQ Buzz:
The federal government has released a date set aside for the shutting of Third Mainland Bridge. The Federal Government has said it will shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24.
Kanyi Daily:
The Federal Government has announced plans to shut down the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance work which would last for a period of six months starting from Friday, July 24, 2020.
More Picks
1
Ondo election: APC names screening, appeals committees [Full list] -
Velox News,
39 mins ago
2
‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ -
People n Politics,
41 mins ago
3
Ibrahim Magu was not arrested but was invited by a Presidential Panel – EFCC -
Nigeria Newspaper,
42 mins ago
4
Stakeholders Fix New Dates For WAEC Exams -
Prompt News,
1 hour ago
5
Magu must step aside from EFCC immediately —PDP -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
6
FG announces new dates for 2020 WAEC Exams -
Luci Post,
1 hour ago
7
Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG -
Nigeria Newspaper,
1 hour ago
8
2020 WAEC Exams Hold From August 4 To September 5 – FG -
iWitness,
2 hours ago
9
FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge July 24 -
NPO Reports,
2 hours ago
10
Update: We Did Not Arrest Acting EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu – DSS -
GQ Buzz,
2 hours ago
One moment please...