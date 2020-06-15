Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos adopts zero tolerance for illegal buildings, seals 56 houses
News photo The Guardian  - The Lagos State government has adopted zero-tolerance for illegal development to curb unprecedented rate of unapproved building construction in the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Court restrains Dangote, Police from interfering in BUA’s operations - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari Orders Probe into State House Shooting - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
3 Edo Guber: Obaseki’s aide reveals when Governor might join PDP - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
4 Edo 2020: We issued only one certificate to Obaseki —UI - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Kano Governor, Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Edo Guber: Obaseki’s aide reveals when Governor might join PDP, why APC disqualified him - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 The ‘I can’t breathe’ metaphor - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
8 Lagos adopts zero tolerance for illegal buildings, seals 56 houses - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Presidency denies missing N23 billion in SDGs office - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 CAN lauds Buhari over Dongban-Mensem’s appointment - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
