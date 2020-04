News at a Glance



Lagos and Abuja residents defy lockdown order, troop out en-mass to exercise, drive around (photos/video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Videos and photos of Lagos and Abuja residents defying the lockdown order of the Federal government has surfaced online. Twitter user @Engr_Series shared a video of residents of Lagos state exercising on the now deserted Ikorodu road.



