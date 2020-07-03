Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Lagos announces date for school resumption
Nigeria Newspaper
- Lagos announces date for school resumption
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
MC Oluomo’s daughter marks birthday -
MetroStar Nigeria,
1 hour ago
2
PDP screens out two aspirant for Ondo guber primaries -
Public News Update,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria Records 454 COVID-19 New Cases Friday -
The Cheer News,
2 hours ago
4
Court grants Dr Anu bail on self-recognizance as case is adjourned -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
5
Lagos State Govt to Reopen Schools -
Yawnaija,
4 hours ago
6
Lagos schools to reopen in August -
EduCeleb,
4 hours ago
7
French President Appoints Jean Castex as New Prime Minister After Edouard Philippe Resignation -
GQ Buzz,
5 hours ago
8
How local computer manufacturers can earn patronage – NITDA DG -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
9
Sanwo-Olu announces date for resumption of Lagos schools -
MetroStar Nigeria,
6 hours ago
10
Lagos announces date for school resumption -
Nigeria Newspaper,
6 hours ago
