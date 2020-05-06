Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 patients as cases hit 1,308
Top Naija  - Lagos state has discharged 37 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Lagos treatment facilities to 358.

10 hours ago
1 COVID-19: Nigerian govt clears air on people exempted from curfew - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Flour Mills Of Nigeria Distributes 35,000 Test Kits To Kano, 14 States - Wotzup NG, 3 hours ago
3 Suspected Killers Of UNIPORT, RSU Students Unmasked (SEE Pictures) - Naija Olofofo, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Falana explains why Infectious Diseases Control Bill is dead already - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
5 IK Osakioduwa speaks on why men have side chicks - PM News, 4 hours ago
6 Gas leak at factory in India kills nine - TVC News, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Progressive students urge FG to lockdown states with increasing cases - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
8 Security agents must stop violation of interstate lockdown, says NGF - iExclusive News, 4 hours ago
9 NFL Star, Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By His Wife After She Caught Him Cheating - 360Nobs.com, 4 hours ago
10 Oil prices rise further as U.S. inventories grow less than expected - Ripples, 4 hours ago
