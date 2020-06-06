Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos discharges 47 COVID-19 patients
Newzandar News  - Kindly Share This Story: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Government on Saturday discharged 47 patients from various Isolation centres in the state [...]

9 hours ago
TV360 Nigeria:
The Lagos State Government says it has discharged Forty-two recovered Coronavirus patients. Chief press secretary to the state Governor, Gboyega Akosile, announced the news on Twitter. He said the recoveries brings the total number of patients who have ...
The Genius Media:
All 101 COVID-19 Patients in Sokoto has been discharged and that makes the state free of COVID-19 Pandemic.
NPO Reports:
Oyo Discharges 15 Patients


