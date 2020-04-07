Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lagos discharges coronavirus patient, total discharged now 32
News photo Today  - Lagos state has discharged another coronavirus patient, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 32 in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Another Coronavirus patient discharged in Lagos Linda Ikeji Blog:
A female COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos state. This brings to 32 the number of patients to be discharged from the hospital.
Naija Loaded:
The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of another female patient, who had tested negative twice for Coronavirus. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement issued in Lagos...
Information Nigeria:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos says the state has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre. The governor broke the good news, on Tuesday via his twitter handle, saying the patient, was a female.
Lagos discharges two more COVID-19 patients Ripples:
The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed the discharge of additional two COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. The two female patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively for the disease.
The Eagle Online:
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the recovery and discharge of another Coronavirus Disease patient in Lagos.
Two more coronavirus patients discharged in Lagos Nigerian Eye:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said two more Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state after testing negative twice.The governor, in a statement, said those discharged were two female patients and that it brought to 31, ...
News Break:
Another Coronavirus patient was discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday. Read Also: COVID-19: Buhari Govt Looting National Treasury In The Name Of Poor Nigerians – PDP Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who shared the ...
Head Topics:
BREAKING: FCT discharges 7 COVID-19 patients in Abuja
NPO Reports:
Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
9ja Glitz:
Lagos state governor has revealed a female COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos state. This brings to 32 the number of patients to be discharged from the hospital.
Aledeh:
The Lagos State government has discharged its 32nd COVID-19 patient on Tuesday, after five were discharged on Monday. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement via his official Twitter account and said he expects to bring more good news to ...
Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja Fabilolo Blog:
Seven patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative and discharged in Abuja. Muhammad Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, broke the news on Tuesday. Bello said, “Let me begin by appreciating the high level of compliance ...
Lagos discharges two female coronavirus patients EnviroNews Nigeria:
The Lagos State Government says an additional two female patients who had coronavirus disease have been discharged. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients were discharged on Monday, ...
‘We are winning, Sanwo-Olu says as two more COVID-19 patients discharged Ladun Liadi Blog:
Two more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged in Lagos State.The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a tweet on Monday, bringing the total number of people that have been discharged in the state to 31.He explained that ...
Another COVID-19 Patient Discharged in Lagos State – Sanwo-Olu Yawnaija:
The Lagos state government has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre. Governor Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a tweet on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people that have been discharged in the state to 32.
Gist Punch:
The Lagos State Government has released two Coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.This was announced by the Lagos state Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Monday, via his official twitter handle.Dear Lagosians,I have ...


   More Picks
1 Wisconsin primary election: April 7, 2020 - Public News Update, 4 hours ago
2 Oyo confirms 2 fresh cases of COVID-19 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
3 Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announces $1bn donation to COVID-19 relief - Okay.NG, 5 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 16 more cases — total rises to 254 - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
5 Confusion as police, Afenifere disagree over arrest of killers of Fasoranti’s daughter - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
6 Abia Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
7 Acting Navy Secretary resigns after calling ousted coronavirus-stricken captain “stupid” - Public News Update, 5 hours ago
8 U.S. Navy secretary Modly resigns after firing warship captain - PM News, 6 hours ago
9 What is World Health Day about? - Barometer NG, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria confirms 16 new cases of coronavirus, total now 254 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info