Lagos explosion: Death toll hits 23 Vanguard News - By Bose Adelaja The death toll in the last Sunday’s explosion which occurred at Ado-Soba, Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State has risen to 23 following the death of one of the survivors of the incident today.



News Credibility Score: 95%



