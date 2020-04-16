Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos govt confirms death of three coronavirus patients
News photo Vanguard News  - Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, confirmed the death of another three COVID-19 patients in the state. Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the patients died of coronavirus- related complications.

5 hours ago
