Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
Olasunkanmi Akoni The Lagos State Government said on Sunday it would embark on full enforcement of the 2012 Lagos Traffic Law which restricted the activities of motorcycle and tricycle operators in order to restore sanity in the state.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A commercial bus driver, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ crushed a motorcycle rider (Okada) to death along Eko Bridge, Lagos. He was knocked down by a yellow commercial bus while driving his bike against oncoming traffic, while the bus driver absconded ...
The Guardian:
The Lagos State Government Sunday said it will halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle and tricycle riders, saying the menace can no longer be condoned. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, ...
Lagos State Govt.:
The Lagos State Government has announced plans to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle and tricycle riders, saying the menace can no longer be condoned. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, ...
Ripples Nigeria:
The Lagos State Government said on Sunday it would embark on full enforcement of 2012 Lagos Traffic Law which restricted the operations of motorcycle and tricycle operators in order to restore sanity in the state.
Today:
Lagos State government on Sunday announced that over 1500 accidents involving tricycles were reported across the state from 2015 till 2019 while over 70 people died and 250 injured within the same period, saying it was resolved to halt the abuse of ...
The News:
Commissioner: Govt To Embark On Renewal Projects Of Isale Eko, Idumagbo, Onala Field In line with the administration’s plan to embark on urban regeneration of
My Celebrity & I:
35 year old car wash operator, Sheriff Balogun, pictured above, has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police...
The Breaking Times:
Irate Hausa youths in Lagos state have set the Area Office of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area ablaze.
Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as a motorcycle rider was crushed to death by a commerical bus driver also known as Danfo along Eko Bridge in Lagos. WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that the Okada rider was knocked down by a yellow commerical bus while driving his bike against traffic ...
Ikenga Chronicles:
“Over 200 cases of motorcycle accidents have been recorded monthly at health facilities across the State in the last three years”, Omotoso declared.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
A commercial bus driver, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ has crushed a motorcycle rider (Okada) to death along Eko Bridge, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.He was knocked down by a yellow commercial bus while driving his bike against oncoming traffic, while the bus ...
Oak TV:
Nigerian govt, Dangote set to establish Foreign Trade Academy Watch Also: Supreme Court affirms Okowa’s election as Delta governor
More Picks
1
Queen Elizabeth calls for face-to-face showdown with Harry, William and Charles -
1st for Credible News,
25 mins ago
2
MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field off Senegal -
Energy Mix Report,
30 mins ago
3
Egyptian Govt mulls building of small hydropower plants in the Nile Delta -
Energy Mix Report,
36 mins ago
4
2020 UTME: Date for sales of registration documents remain same -
The Eagle Online,
37 mins ago
5
Global offshore wind turbine market to see 22.5% growth -
Energy Mix Report,
45 mins ago
6
NDPR’s refining capacity rises to 5,000 bpd -
Energy Mix Report,
52 mins ago
7
Nigeria records N3.73tn deficit in crude oil revenue over 11 months in 2019 – Report -
Energy Mix Report,
58 mins ago
8
Man in police net for alleged attempt to rape, kill 22-year-old in Ogun -
Slayminded,
1 hour ago
9
2023: Pastor Bakare Speaks On ‘Asking Buhari To Pick Successor’ -
Concise News,
1 hour ago
10
Buhari Has No Choice But To Leave In 2023 – Senator Adeyeye -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...