Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lagos leverages digital technology to connect farmers to market
Mega News  - It is no gainsaying that Lagos State is the economic capital of Nigeria and the entire West African region. The opportunities afforded many who reside in the city centre are enormous.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Cab driver commits suicide over alleged wife’s infidelity - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results for private candidates - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
3 ACF condemns bandits’ attacks, killings in Kaduna - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
4 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court Has Demaged Its Reputation -HURIWA - The Tide, 3 hours ago
5 Newcastle United edge past dogged West Brom to reach FA Cup quarter-finals - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
6 Biden takes Virginia, North Carolina, Sanders Vermont - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 No immunity for legislative heads - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Ohanaeze seeks identity of 156 passengers on index case flight - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 CORONAVIRUS LATEST: NCDC boss, Ihekweazu sent into 14-day self-isolation - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info